Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

August 21 Episode:

* We open with a recap of the "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event

* The Undisputed Era comes out to start. NXT Champion Adam Cole says he did everything he said he would and he's the greatest champion NXT has had. Roderick Strong says they should all have gold, and says they got screwed. Roddy says NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream's title reign is on borrowed time. Kyle O'Reilly says to win a tag match, you have to pin the legal man. They pitch to video showing that Bobby Fish tagged in to the match at the end and Fish demands NXT General Manager William Regal come make this right. Cole hypes all three of them up and says they are two steps from fulfilling the Undisputed Prophecy. As Undisputed walks up the ramp, Jordan Myles comes out. Cole runs him down while Myles stands there, and after Cole trash talks, Myles hands him the contract he won in the Breakout Tournament before leaving

