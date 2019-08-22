Inglewood, California Mayor James T. Butts Jr. confirmed on Wednesday that the city is a finalist to host WWE's WrestleMania 37 in 2021, according to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times.

Las Vegas is also a finalist for the WrestleMania 37 host city, according to @Wrestlevotes. They also reported that Los Angeles (Inglewood) is a favorite. It was noted that WWE officials have not decided on the WrestleMania 37 location, and that two other cities are being considered along with LA and Vegas.

Los Angeles/Inglewood has been rumored to host an upcoming WrestleMania event for some time now, due to the new 70,240-seat Los Angeles Stadium being built in Inglewood's Hollywood Park. The Wrestling Observer reported earlier this year that they heard WrestleMania 37 in 2021 or WrestleMania 38 in 2022 would be held at the new LA Stadium, which will be home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams beginning next year. City officials reportedly wanted to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021 because they are scheduled to host the NFL Super Bowl in 2022, and they have the feeling that WrestleMania will be the best situation for them to learn about potential issues and work out all of the kinks before hosting the Super Bowl, because WrestleMania draws a large number of tourists. WWE officials reportedly want WrestleMania 38 in 2022 to be held in LA, which would be just months after the Super Bowl, so they can announce an attendance number, for their biggest event of the year, that will beat the attendance number for the NFL's biggest event of the year.

WWE issued a survey earlier this summer that listed the following cities as potential WrestleMania hosts: London, England; Chicago, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Santa Clara, California; Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, PA; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Miami, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida.

WrestleMania 36 in 2020 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.