OWE (Oriental Wrestling Entertainment) United Kingdom announced that AEW stars Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt will be entering their Tag Team Championship Tournament at OWE UK Day One. Stunt and Luchasaurus' will be going against Arrows of Hungary.

OWE UK tweeted the news this afternoon, "The first All Elite Wrestling team to enter the OWE Tag Team Championship Tournament is Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt! This is the first time for both competitors to visit the UK! https://orientalwrestlingentertainment.com/uk There is a limited number of meet & greet tickets available on sale tomorrow."

OWE UK Day One will be taking place on September 18 at The Dome in London, England. The event marks Oriental Wrestling Entertainment UK's launch. OWE is based in Shanghai, China and are partners with AEW.

