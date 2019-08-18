Major League Wrestling took to social media to announce that an MLW Women's Division could be on the horizon!

Their full tweet was, "The much anticipated MLW Women's Division could be on the horizon!! Who would YOU want to see in an MLW Women's Division?"

Several replies named Impact star Tessa Blanchard as someone they would like to see in the division. Thunder Rosa, Savannah Evans, Allysin Kay, Scarlett Bordeaux, Taeler Hendrix, Priscilla Kelly, Meiko Satomura, Big Swole, Mercedes Martinez, La Hiedra, and Tenille Dashwood were also named as women that fans would like to see in MLW.

Earlier this week it was also reported that MLW hired Dr. Tom Prichard as a senior agent. For several years, Prichard was a senior talent trainer for WWE. Prichard will join MLW starting on September 7 for their War Chamber event in Dallas.

Below is MLW's announcement:

