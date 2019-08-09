As it was announced before, the RAW after SummerSlam the Women's Tag Team titles will be on the line. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending their titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Alexa Bliss told the Kabuki Warriors earlier that she's the gift that keeps on giving because she's giving them a title defense. There is one person who doesn't agree with her, Mandy Rose.

Rose tweeted, "Interesting... Sonya Deville & I were the ones who actually pinned the former tag team champions... but we'll wait I guess."

Bliss and Cross won the titles on Monday in a Fatal Four-Way match that included the then champions, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Below are both Alexa and Mandy's tweets:

Interesting ??... @SonyaDevilleWWE & I were the ones who actually pinned the former tag team champions... but we'll wait I guess ?? https://t.co/fZ6WARlfMX — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 10, 2019