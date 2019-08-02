WWE fans have expressed their feelings about Maria Kanellis being the 24/7 Champion, as well as Kanellis being abusive towards her husband Mike Kanellis in WWE storylines.

After WWE UK posted a photo of Maria with the title on Twitter, several tweeted that she shouldn't be champion because she's pregnant.

One user wrote that WWE forced her to be champion and also forced her in the abuse storylines with her husband. The user then called out WWE for mocking domestic abuse towards men.

Maria Kanellis responded to the user, "NO ONE forces me to do anything except my two tiny humans. Both forced me to stop staying up late, stop eating deli meat, stop being selfish, stop taking long shower, etc..."

Below are the comments from WWE fans and the 24/7 champion:

I do like you but if you are pregnant you shouldn't be competing for a title — Kieran Postlethwaite (@KieranPoss) August 1, 2019

Wwe forced her also the storyline between Maria and her husband is domestic abuse towards men and mocking it — MattyWWESmith1998 (@MattSBsmith1998) August 2, 2019

I just turn the channel when I see that crap. No one watches wrestling for cuck angles and domestic abuse angles. It got shat on in 99 when they did this with the PMS/ D Lo stuff and they are now. — Añdrew Dawsoñ (@OriginalDawson) August 2, 2019