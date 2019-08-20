WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry sat down with Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman to discuss his legendary career in the business, as well as what lies for "The World's Strongest Man". Henry reaffirmed that he is done wrestling inside the squared circle.

"Listen, I told you: 'If anybody hits me, I'm calling the police,'" Henry joked. "No more wrestling. It's a lot of hugging, a lot of shaking hands, and a lot of kissing babies [now]."

Henry's last match saw him fly to Saudi Arabia to be a part of The Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. Reports emerged later that some of the performers involved in The Greatest Royal Rumble, like WWE-turned-AEW star Chris Jericho, received $100,000 for their brief appearances in the match.

Despite a potentially big payday, there is only one person in Henry's life that could get him to consider returning to Saudi Arabia for a match.

"I would say no, but my wife would say yes," Henry explained. "If you start throwing a little money around, you know, we've got to get them bills paid."

