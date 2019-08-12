- As noted, tonight's post-RAW edition of "Table for 3" on the WWE Network will feature Braun Strowman, Ember Moon and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss. The thirty-minute episode, titled Little Big Appetite, was filmed at an Applebee's restaurant. Above is a preview clip.

- WWE stock was down 5.66% today, closing at $63.47 per share. Today's high was $66.58 and the low was $63.46.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter after Bray Wyatt debuted "The Fiend" with a singles win over Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam last night. Hardy explained what has happened to his former Deleter of Worlds tag team partner.

He wrote, "The Lake of Reincarnation is very POTENT. The ESSENCE of Abigail may have been DELETED, but now #TheFIEND has taken control of Bray Wyatt's VESSEL. #SummerSlam DELIGHTFUL!"

