Matt Hardy wants to know what the fans think! The WWE star posted tonight a poll on Twitter asking what fans thought of The Ultimate Deletion and his Broken/Woken gimmick. The choices are simple, "YES, it was wonderful" and "NO, it was not wonderful." The poll so far has over 1,000 votes and 96% picked Yes.

Hardy explained why he wants input from fans, because in the coming months he has some tough decisions to make. He also explained that he wants to spend his last years in the wrestling industry being as creative and productive as possible.

At the moment, Hardy's gimmick is "you don't understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy."

Matt Hardy's full quote, "I wish to spend my last few years in the wrestling industry being as creative & productive as possible. I have some hard decisions in the coming months & the wrestling fan's opinions matter to me. What did you think of The Ultimate Deletion?"

Below is the poll: