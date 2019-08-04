- Above, Heavy Machinery joined Sheamus on his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video. Otis and Tucker ran Sheamus through a number of upper body exercises.

- WWE Shop is now selling KUSHIDA's first NXT shirt, the back marks when he made his NXT debut. WWE Shop's latest sale is 20% off championship select titles, 30% off select sweatshirts, and 40% off select t-shirt and tank tops. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends August 6 at 11:59 pm PT.

- Earlier today, a barefooted Matt Riddle threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays. Afterwards, Riddle hit the Rays mascot with a running crossbody for the pinfall, which you can see in the video below.