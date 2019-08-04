- Above, Heavy Machinery joined Sheamus on his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video. Otis and Tucker ran Sheamus through a number of upper body exercises.
.@KUSHIDA_0904 has arrived in @WWENXT and his first shirt has arrived in the #WWE Shop! Get yours at https://t.co/mSiCiOvcRf#NXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Y8GGinMqFk— WWE Shop Deals (@TheShopDeals) August 2, 2019
- Earlier today, a barefooted Matt Riddle threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays. Afterwards, Riddle hit the Rays mascot with a running crossbody for the pinfall, which you can see in the video below.
The Bro just made his MLB DeButt https://t.co/Iz8xHcoPgE— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 4, 2019