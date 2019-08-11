WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during tonight's SummerSlam Watch Along livestream, and recalled how he met Goldberg backstage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Riddle said he had been looking for the locker rooms of Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

"I'm walking by and I see his locker room," Riddle recalled. "I've already seen Brock's, but I see Goldberg's locker room and I'm like... I'm trying to get a peek... and I'm looking, I'm looking. All of a sudden - POW! Big shoulder, three-hundred pounds at least. I look up... it's Bill Goldberg. Bill Goldberg. He goes, 'We got some talking to do.' And I'm like, 'Well, we can talk anytime, bro.' He's like, 'Yeah?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, bro.'"

Riddle continued, "He says, 'I'm not your bro.' Then I'm like, 'Alright, bro, take it easy.' Whatever. And then he's like, 'Yeah, I'll see you later and hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.' I go, 'The pleasure was all mine, bro.' Then he goes, 'I'm not your bro.'"

SummerSlam saw Goldberg destroy Dolph Ziggler in singles action. Riddle, who brawled with Killian Dain at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event, participated in the Watch Along stream backstage during SummerSlam.

The Bro of NXT made the news earlier this summer after taking several shots at Goldberg on Twitter and in interviews, calling him the worst pro wrestler in the business at one point. Riddle also revealed that Goldberg has had him blocked on Twitter for some time due to comments Riddle made over the years. It was reported back in June that WWE officials were not upset with Riddle's anti-Goldberg comments. Triple H was asked about some of Riddle's recent comments on Legends of the business during media calls this week, and he commented on how Riddle has his own opinions, but is still hard to control and hard to get not to do something that he wants to do.

The full Watch Along stream is above and below is the clip of Riddle talking Goldberg: