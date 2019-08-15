Former Memphis wrestler and promoter Eddie Marlin passed away this morning at age 89. Former Memphis wrestling personality Randy Hales, who helped take care of him, posted on Twitter about the news. Hales wrote, "I'm said to say Eddie Marlin passed away at 5 am this morning. I waited to all the family were told until I made this post. I will do a FB Live Tonight 8:30 Central."

Marlin is the grandfather of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Eddie Marlin wrestled in NWA Mid-America, where he teamed with Tommy Gilbert. He later joined his son-in-law Jerry Jarrett's promotion, Continental Wrestling Association, where he was the on-screen General Manager throughout the 1980s. During his career, he won the NWA Southern Tag Team Championship, NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, and NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship.

Two days before his passing, Jerry Jarrett posted, "Eddie is being moved to hospice." Days before that on August 8, Jarrett updated that all of his father-in-law's organs had failed.

Below is Hales' announcement as well as Jarrett's earlier updates:

Eddie is being moved to hospice. — Jerry W. Jarrett (@JerryWJarrett) August 13, 2019