Impact star Michael Elgin revealed on social media a list of wrestlers that made him want to become a wrestler.

The former NJPW star tweeted tonight, "Some people got into wrestling with the desire to become like The Rock, or Steve Austin. I got into wrestling because I desired to be like Hansen, Brody, Williams. This weekend proved that to me evens more. Thank you @BJWOfficial and thank you ????! Japanese fans are #1."

Michael Elgin was recently at an event in Japan for Big Japan Pro Wrestling, where he wrestled Daisuke Sekimoto.