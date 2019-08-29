WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with SportingNews.com and said the so-called "Wednesday Night War" between WWE NXT and AEW will bring out the best in both promotions, and that NXT could be seen as WWE's must-see show.

"I definitely think it will bring out the best in both sides," Foley said. "It's possible that the NXT show will be seen as the must-see show in the WWE lineup because of that head-to-head competition."

Foley was asked how he views the pro wrestling landscape in 2019, with various products and places for wrestler to ply their craft. Foley said it's a great time to be a fan.

"It's vast. It really is," he said. "Ten years ago, the only show besides WWE was TNA. And now there are about eight or nine places to go that are all worth watching. They all have something to offer to all this great talent. It's a great time to be a wrestling fan."

Foley returned to WWE TV earlier this summer for the RAW Reunion special and was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, taken down with his own Mandible Claw move. The interviewer commented on how some see that angle as somewhat of a passing of the torch-type moment, and how Wyatt pays homage with the move.

"I think that's for everyone to think for themselves," Foley responded. "It's all about the follow-up. And I have been very happy with the follow-up as well. I'm really happy to see him using the move and to be shifting gears of that character to make it intriguing and exciting television."

Foley was asked if he sees similarities in Wyatt and himself.

"I do," he said. "The willingness to go from one extreme to another like the gooey, zooey of the Firefly Fun House and willing to embrace that nerdiness which then amplifies the evil nature of the Fiend character."