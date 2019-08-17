AEW backstage interviewer and AMBY owner Alicia Atout recently spoke with WWE legend Mick Foley. At the beginning of the interview, Foley shared that it was a recent photo that he took with Alicia that made him get a haircut.

Alicia then questioned him about the weirdest place he has been asked for an autograph.

"I've had a couple of pieces of paper slipped underneath the bathroom stall," Mick Foley revealed.

After that question, Foley talked about meeting the late Tim Russert from Meet The Press and how he was surprised that Russert knew who he even was.

"Tim Russert, who hosted Meet The Press and in the US here is a very reputable you know newsman," Foley said. "He'd since passed away, unfortunately. I came out of the Today Show in LA, he interviews presidents, prime ministers, and all that, and I was like, 'You know who I am?' And he's like, 'Of course I do, I watch the show with my son every week.'

Last weekend during SummerSlam Weekend, Alicia Atout hosted for Mick Foley at The Hardcore Legend: An Evening with Mick Foley. The full interview can be watched in the above video.

