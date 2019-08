Tuesday's season one finale of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network drew 1.094 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #20 in viewership and #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 this week.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 997,000 viewers and ranked #4 for the night.

Season one of Mi & Mrs. drew a total of 21.172 million viewers across 20 episodes, for an average of 1.058 million viewers per episode.

You can see the top moments from the season finale in the video above, courtesy of USA.

As noted, WWE SmackDown, which served as the lead-in, ranked #1 for the night in the Cable Top 150 and drew 2.088 million viewers. Real Housewives came in at #2.

Miz & Mrs. will return for a 20-episode second season in early 2020, focusing on The Miz and Maryse welcoming their second daughter while moving back to the Los Angeles area.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 1 viewership tracker:

July 24, 2018 Episode: 1.473 million viewers

July 31, 2018 Episode: 1.303 million viewers

August 7, 2018 Episode: 1.225 million viewers

August 14, 2018 Episode: 1.162 million viewers

August 21, 2018 Episode: 1.235 million viewers

August 28, 2018 Episode: 1.161 million viewers

April 2, 2019 Episode: 997,000 viewers

April 9, 2019 Episode: 997,000 viewers

April 16, 2019 Episode: 1.102 million viewers

April 23, 2019 Episode: 940,000 viewers

April 30, 2019 Episode: 840,000 viewers

May 7, 2019 Episode: 898,000 viewers

May 14, 2019 Episode: 1.009 million viewers

May 21, 2019 Episode: 1.04 million viewers

July 23, 2019 Episode: 722,000 viewers

July 30, 2019 Episode: 911,000 viewers

August 6, 2019 Episode: 1.057 million viewers

August 13, 2019 Episode: 1.009 million viewers

August 20, 2019 Episode: 997,000 viewers

August 27, 2019 Episode: 1.094 million viewers

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode