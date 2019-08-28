Major League Wrestling announced earlier today, Mance Warner Vs. Jimmy Havoc (presented by Salina de la Renta) for MLW: War Chamber.

The match will be a Bunkhouse match, which MLW describes as: "Wrestlers can fight all over the arena and use whatever they want as weapons are legal! Just make sure to bring your cowboy boots, a durable pair of jeans and a 6-pack of whoop-ass as that's what it will take to win this wild southern stipulation match."

MLW: War Chamber will be taking place on September 7 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. The event will be an MLW Fusion TV taping for beIN Sports.

The updated card for MLW: War Chamber is the following:

* The Von Erichs, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and ??? (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit (First Ever War Chamber match)

* The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c) (2/3 Falls World Tag Team Title Match)

* Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (Bunkhouse Match)

* Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta vs. Septimo Dragon and Magnus

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James.

* A tribute for Gary Hart.