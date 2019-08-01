Major League Wrestling has announced today that they signed undefeated kickboxer and Los Angeles MMA fighter Douglas James.

Douglas James was trained by Eddie Bravo, the founder of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu and is a former No-Gi jiujitsu world champion. He's also considered one of the top prospects on the California pro-wrestling circuit.

MLW CEO Court Bauer commented about the recent signing.

"DJ is the evolution of what it is to be a hybrid professional wrestler," Bauer said.

Douglas James will make his MLW debut on Sept. 7 at MLW's first-ever event in Dallas at the NYTEX Sports Centre.