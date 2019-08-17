Former WWE star MVP stopped backstage at tonight's WWE Live SuperShow event in Houston.

WWE tweeted a video of MVP backstage and wrote, "Former #UnitedStatesChampion @The305MVP stopped by #WWEHouston to catch up with some old friends. He thinks the @WWEUniverse has something really special to watch, especially with @TrueKofi!"

In the video, MVP said, "I'm here in Houston, Texas on a rare weekend off. Came by the Toyota Center for the WWE SuperShow to catch up with some old friends. Saw some really cool old faces, saw some new faces and made some new friends. Really cool seeing my boy Kofi Kingston the champ. Samoa Joe, Drew, of course, good friend Shelton, and I see that WWE is in very good hands. This next-generation has everything in hand and you guys are lucky. You guys are going to be alright."

Below is the video:

