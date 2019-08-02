Natalya recently spoke with The New York Post and said she believes good friend Ronda Rousey misses WWE a lot.

Natalya speaks with Rousey "all the time" and believes she will be back soon, but fans may just need to be patient. Rousey took time away from WWE after WrestleMania 35 and has been planning to expand her family with husband Travis Browne. Natalya said that is still Rousey's main focus, but she still has unfinished business in WWE.

"Ronda I think misses it a lot," Natalya said. "I think that she misses it. I think that she definitely wants to come back, but I think that she's so focused on having a family and that's something. … When Ronda makes a promise to somebody, she stands by her word. And she really wants to have a family and she's really focused on that with her husband Travis.

"So I believe that that right now is her main focus, but I also think she still has a lot of unfinished business is WWE and so, for me, because she kind of fell in love with it more than she even realized she would, I think she'll be back, but it's all about timing and I just think her family is coming first right now and I think every woman can relate to that."

Natalya also revealed that she and Rousey improvised their December 24, 2018 RAW match. Most of Rousey's WWE matches were rehearsed at length, but this proved to Natalya that pro wrestling really is for Rousey.

"We got to call that match in the ring, and very few women can do that," Natalya revealed. "And I'm proud to say we called an 18-minute match in the ring with literally just our passion. And I don't think Ronda even knew she could do that.

"To me, I was so impressed with her in that night that she was able to just go without having to have practices or rehearsals, no. She and I literally walked through the curtain, met each other in the ring and we just went. We wrestled. We wrestled our hearts out, and by the end of it, both of us were covered in blood, sweat and tears. But that's what this industry is all about, and Ronda showed me that night she belonged."