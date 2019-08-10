In the video above, Ring the Belle caught up with Natalya to ask about her upcoming WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch at tomorrow's SummerSlam PPV in Toronto.

"I'm excited, I'm really looking forward to it, I think it's going to be awesome," Natalya said. "Obviously, I'm from Canada, so it's going to be even more special because it's in my home country. But going up against Becky Lynch, I have so much respect for Becky—and I also can't wait to give her the ass whooping of a lifetime."

On Twitter, Natalya tweeted out a photo of her and Lynch on a tour of Japan earlier on in their careers. Natalya let Lynch know she's the one who's changed since becoming champion.

"Becky, I never changed. I'm still the same person who sent you that letter after this tour of Japan, telling you to 'never lose your sparkle.' You changed. You assume for the better. You have your face on posters now. But you lost your soul. Tomorrow, you lose your title, too."