- The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak retain his title over Oney Lorcan. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley talking to Gulak. She asked how it felt to get a win.

"How does it feel t get a win? After 3 years in the WWE, doing nothing but trying to help people get better, trying to change things, now I'm changing myself, understand? This is proof [the title], this is the pudding right here. The proof is in the pudding. Did you know that change is the law of life, Cathy? Did you know that? The only certain thing in this universe is change. Nothing endures but change... you ever hear that? Heraclitus, do your homework. If change is the law of life, then I am the law," Gulak said.

- A new episode of "Table For 3" will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air at 11pm ET. The thirty-minute episode will feature Braun Strowman, Ember Moon and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.

- Natalya took to Twitter after her SummerSlam Submission Match loss to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and issued a warning. Natalya said she still plans to take the title from The Man.

She wrote, "We talked it. We walked it. I meant it. I respect you. This isn't over. I'm still going to take your title."

While Lynch took shots at Natalya for once again letting Canada down during her post-SummerSlam interview last night, she had a different tune on Twitter today. Lynch wrote, "Nattie, debt paid. Canada loves you. Respect."

You can see their tweets below:

