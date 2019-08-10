- Above is the first WWE SummerSlam Diary entry for Ember Moon, who will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley tomorrow. Moon takes in the sights and sounds of Toronto.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Fight Like a Girl" name, apparently for the reality search competition series that they recently started casting for, which will find the next big female WWE Superstar. The following descriptions were filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

Trademark #1: "Cinematographic and television films, namely, television series and motion picture films; pre-recorded DVDs; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded audio cassettes; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges."

Trademark #2: "Entertainment services in the nature of an on-going reality based television program rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs."

- Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to thank everyone for supporting his "Sam Jam Comedy Hour" event in Toronto last night, which raised money for his "SamiForSyria" campaign.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to the sold out "Sam Jam Comedy Hour" last night in Toronto! All profits will go to (link: https://SamiForSyria.com) SamiForSyria.com, extra thanks to those who chipped in to the donation box. I had a blast meeting you all & performing alongside such talented performers!," he wrote.

Below are a few photos from the event: