ROH announced today that New Orleans will be hosting their No. 1 contender tournament semifinals and finals at Glory By Honor.

Glory By Honor in New Orleans will be at the UNO Lakefront Arena on October 12.

ROH will reveal who will be in the competition this Thursday and Friday. The first-round matches of the eight-man tournament will begin on September 27 at Death Before Dishonor PPV and on September 28 at Death Before Dishonor Fallout at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

The winner of the tournament then will face the current ROH World Champion in the main event at Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore.

Tickets for Glory By Honor in New Orleans will go on sale for HonorClub members on September 4 at 10 a.m. central and for the general public will be available on September 6 at 10 a.m. central.

