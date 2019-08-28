The new alliance between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura could lead to a feud between the two.

It was noted today by @Wrestlevotes that one of the ideas discussed for the Nakamura - Zayn storyline when it was decided on was to eventually resemble the friendship storyline with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho from 2016 and 2017. This would lead to a "big time blowoff match" between the two. It was also noted that they would be surprised if the storyline lasted all the way through to WrestleMania 36.

There's no word yet on who would turn babyface, Nakamura or Zayn, or if WWE has plans for the alliance to lead to a feud between the two.

As noted, Nakamura vs. The Miz will likely take place at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15 after Miz laid down the challenge on last night's SmackDown. Zayn and Nakamura have beat The Miz down for the past two weeks now.