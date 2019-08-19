WWE has officially announced 20 more episodes of WCW Saturday Night for the WWE Network.
The episodes are from 1993, and feature several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, and others.
Above is a promo for the new Classic Content and below is a clip from Steamboat vs. Barry Windham on January 9, 1993. Also below is WWE's new announcement on the uploads:
20 new episodes of WCW Saturday Night added to WWE Network
More classic WCW action has been added to WWE Network with the new release of 20 WCW Saturday Night episodes from 1993.
Before Monday Nitro, Saturday Night was considered WCW's "A" show, affectionately known as "The Mothership." This new offering of Saturday Night episodes features a parade of legends and future WCW Hall of Famers including Sting, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, a pre-"Stone Cold" "Stunning" Steve Austin, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff and more.
This era of WCW Saturday Night, which ranges from January to May 1993, features no shortage of must-see moments in sports-entertainment history, from "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's return to WCW to the start of Cactus Jack's infamously hard-hitting rivalry with then-WCW Champion Vader.