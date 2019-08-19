WWE has officially announced 20 more episodes of WCW Saturday Night for the WWE Network.

The episodes are from 1993, and feature several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Sting, Ricky Steamboat, and others.

Above is a promo for the new Classic Content and below is a clip from Steamboat vs. Barry Windham on January 9, 1993. Also below is WWE's new announcement on the uploads: