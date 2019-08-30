WWE will be debuting a new SmackDown logo when the show premieres on Fox later this fall.

WWE sent us the photo below of the new logo. There's no word yet on other changes to the look of the show, but a new set or stage and theme song has been rumored.

WWE's blue brand will premiere on Fox at 8pm ET on Friday, October 4. The premiere will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will also serve as the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

New SmackDown logo for the FOX debut. pic.twitter.com/ENCQ1B9QQQ — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2019

This new logo is a bit different from the logo that was revealed back in June, believed to be what they were going with for the premiere. It looks like they will be using the updated logo that was revealed today. You can see the logo from June below: