- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at recent double champions.

- WWE recently filed to trademark WALTER, Aliyah, IIconics, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Bianca Belair and Matt Riddle.

- We noted before how Bray Wyatt was being advertised for tonight's RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Wyatt took to Twitter with a message for the city.

He wrote, "To my beloved New Orleans, Daddy's home. [heart emoji] Bray"

