- The above video is a new one from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The video is of UpUpDownDown Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Seth Rollins and the game they are playing is Track and Field II's Arm Wrestling.

- According to PWInsider, WWE has filed for new trademarks. The trademarks that they applied for include the following: Aliyah, WALTER, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carillo, and IIconics.

- NXT star and Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler revealed on social media that he wasn't notified about the release of his merchandise.

He wrote, "Something you dream of as a kid. You see your idols and hero's with t-shirts. And it's funny how you aren't a chosen one, not notified of a release of your merchandise to increase your income and provide for your loved ones. Once again we have been forgotten. You want to know why we are the way we are. Why we act pissed off and hate the corporate world. But here's our cheap plug for Sept 18th going live on @usa_network every Wednesday night 8-10pm ET: Go buy our merch!!!"

Cutler also responded to a fan on Twitter about not knowing about the shirts, writing, "Let me know. Didn't know they even came out."

