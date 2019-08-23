NFL Fantasy Football announced that AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes will be part of the NFL Fantasy League One. The NFL Fantasy League One is composed of 6 expert teams, 6 celebrity teams, and one trophy.

According to the NFL Fantasy Football's official Twitter, September 3 is when it all begins.

Country Singer Kane Brown, actress Candice Patton, MMA fighter Isiah Ocasio, and comedian Desi Banks are just a few other celebrities that were also announced.

Just three days before on August 20, Cody and Brandi were at the NFL Network studio.

Below is the NFL's announcement as well as Cody and Brandi's tweets about visiting the studio:

GREAT day at the @nflnetwork studio



First time playing fantasy football. @adamrank is a gem! ?? pic.twitter.com/TWs3jEWHVq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 20, 2019