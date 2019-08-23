LaToya Ferguson from RondaRousey.com sat down with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross. During the interview, Cross talked about how teaming up with the other half of the Women's Tag Team champions Alexa Bliss works so well.

"Me and Alexa discovered that we have really good chemistry, in terms of [how] our personas very much bounce off each other very well," Nikki Cross revealed. "And we just have so much fun together—we're having a lot of fun right now. Like I was just saying … anything where we just get to show different elements of the characters—which people might not have necessarily seen before—there's nothing more exciting than that to me. I think a lot of people are enjoying that. I think people are really compelled by it. They're intrigued by it and I'm excited to see what's next."

Cross went on to use a reference from Shrek to describe how fans are seeing a different side of both of them since they decided to team up.

"I'm excited for the fans to see what's next," Cross said. "I think Alexa is showing these different elements of her personality that you've never seen before and likewise with me. People that know me from NXT, they're seeing a whole new side of me, and … I love that. I love that it's almost like an onion with the layers, you know? You've seen Shrek? You know that reference? It's almost like an onion with … all these different layers. And I just, I love that and I just love taking the fans on that journey."

Nikki Cross also spoke about her time in NXT, going back to school, and her marriage to Killian Dain. To read the whole interview, please click here.