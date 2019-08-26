- The Young Lions Cup will be making its return to the pro wrestling world for the first time since 2017. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the tournament will be held throughout the Road to Destruction tour.

The announced participants include athletes from NJPW's Los Angeles, Japan and New Zealand dojos. Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura and Michael Richards will represent the three dojos. The tournament begins on September 4 and ends at the Destruction in Kobe event on September 22.

Past winners of the Young Lions Cup include Masahiro Chono, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hirooki Goto and Katsuya Kitamura. The winner will be rewarded with a learning excursion overseas.

- Besides the finals of the Young Lions Cup, the Destruction in Kobe event on the 22nd will also see Tetsuya Naito defend his IWGP Intercontinental Title against Jay White. Both fought one another during the G1 Climax tournament, where White bested Naito.

Along with that match, NJPW will be celebrating Yuji Nagata's 35th year as a wrestler. At Blue Justice 9 on September 8, Nagata will team up with Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Jushin Thunder Liger to take on Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, Jado and Yujiro Takahashi.