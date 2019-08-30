NJPW has confirmed the opponents for IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) at Royal Quest.

Their opponents for the titles are Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). On Friday at Revolution Pro Wrestling's Summer Sizzler, Davis and Fletcher defeated Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom to get the title match.

Aussie Open has been a tag team since 2017. They won the Rev Pro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships from Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr in May, though lost the titles on June 29 from Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom.

Royal Quest is on August 31 at the Copper Box Arena in London. The event will be available to watch on Fite TV.