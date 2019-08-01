The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Hirooki Goto defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI def. EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI

- YOSHI-HASHI submitted BUSHI with the Butterfly Lock

* Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino and Ren Narita

- Henare pinned Narita via Uranage

* Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. def. Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Sabre pinned Kanemaru via rollup

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. KENTA, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

- Owens pinned Fredericks via Package Piledriver



B Block Matches

* Hirooki Goto def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White def. Taichi

* Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson

* Toru Yano def. Jon Moxley

* Jeff Cobb def. Shingo Takagi

Standings



A Block



* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (8 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* SANADA (4 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)



B Block



* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)

* Toru Yano (6 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (6 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (6 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)

* Jay White (6 pts)

* Taichi (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Saturday, August 3 featuring the following A Block matches:

* Kazuchika Okada v. SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Kota Ibushi

* Will Ospreay v. EVIL

* Zack Sabre Jr. v. Lance Archer

* KENTA v. Bad Luck Fale