The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Hirooki Goto defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI def. EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI
- YOSHI-HASHI submitted BUSHI with the Butterfly Lock
* Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino and Ren Narita
- Henare pinned Narita via Uranage
* Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. def. Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Sabre pinned Kanemaru via rollup
* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. KENTA, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors
- Owens pinned Fredericks via Package Piledriver
B Block Matches
* Hirooki Goto def. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jay White def. Taichi
* Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson
* Toru Yano def. Jon Moxley
* Jeff Cobb def. Shingo Takagi
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (8 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* SANADA (4 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)
* Toru Yano (6 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (6 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (6 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)
* Jay White (6 pts)
* Taichi (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Saturday, August 3 featuring the following A Block matches:
* Kazuchika Okada v. SANADA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Kota Ibushi
* Will Ospreay v. EVIL
* Zack Sabre Jr. v. Lance Archer
* KENTA v. Bad Luck Fale