The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, SANADA defeated Kazuchika Okada. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* Juice Robinson and Toa Henare defeated Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji
* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Toru Yano, Jeff Cobb, and Tomoaki Honma
* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Jay White and Chase Owens defeated Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
A Block Matches
* Bad Luck Fale defeated KENTA
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Lance Archer
* EVIL defeated Will Ospreay
* Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
* SANADA defeated Kazuchika Okada
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (10 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (8 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* SANADA (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (4 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)
* Toru Yano (6 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (6 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (6 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)
* Jay White (6 pts)
* Taichi (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following B Block matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
* Juice Robinson vs. Taichi
* Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
* Jon Moxley vs. Jay White
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi