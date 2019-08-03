The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, SANADA defeated Kazuchika Okada. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* Juice Robinson and Toa Henare defeated Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Toru Yano, Jeff Cobb, and Tomoaki Honma

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI defeated Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Jay White and Chase Owens defeated Jon Moxley and Shota Umino

A Block Matches

* Bad Luck Fale defeated KENTA

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Lance Archer

* EVIL defeated Will Ospreay

* Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

* SANADA defeated Kazuchika Okada

Standings

A Block

* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (10 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (8 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* SANADA (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (4 pts)

B Block

* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)

* Toru Yano (6 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (6 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (6 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)

* Jay White (6 pts)

* Taichi (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following B Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

* Juice Robinson vs. Taichi

* Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

* Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi