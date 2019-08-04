The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Tetsuya Naito defeated Shingo Takagi. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* Shota Umino and Ren Nartia defeated Toa Henare and Yuya Uemura
* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated SANADA, EVIL, and BUSHI
* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Tomoaki Honma
* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated KENTA, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks
B Block Matches
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toru Yano
* Taichi defeated Juice Robinson
* Hirooki Goto defeated Jeff Cobb
* Jay White defeated Jon Moxley
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Shingo Takagi
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (10 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (8 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* SANADA (6 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (4 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Jay White (8 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (8 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (8 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Toru Yano (6 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)
* Taichi (6 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Wednesday, August 7 featuring the following A Block matches:
* SANADA vs. Lance Archer
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Will Ospreay vs. KENTA
* Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL