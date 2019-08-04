The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Tetsuya Naito defeated Shingo Takagi. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* Shota Umino and Ren Nartia defeated Toa Henare and Yuya Uemura

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated SANADA, EVIL, and BUSHI

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Tomoaki Honma

* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated KENTA, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks

B Block Matches

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Toru Yano

* Taichi defeated Juice Robinson

* Hirooki Goto defeated Jeff Cobb

* Jay White defeated Jon Moxley

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Shingo Takagi

Standings

A Block

* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (10 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (8 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* SANADA (6 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (4 pts)

B Block

* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Jay White (8 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (8 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (8 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Toru Yano (6 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)

* Taichi (6 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Wednesday, August 7 featuring the following A Block matches:

* SANADA vs. Lance Archer

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Will Ospreay vs. KENTA

* Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL