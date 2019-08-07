The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita
- BUSHI pinned Narita following MX
* Chase Owens, Jay White and Yujiro Takahashi def. Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare
- Owens pinned Henare following a Package Piledriver
* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto def. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
- YISHI-HASHI submitted Umino with the Butterfly Lock
* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Toru Yano, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura
- Kanemaru pinned Uemura following a rollup
A Block Matches
* Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL
* Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Will Ospreay def. KENTA
* Bad Luck Fale def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* SANADA def. Lance Archer
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (12 pts)
* SANADA (8 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (8 pts)
* Will Ospreay (6 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (6 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (8 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (8 pts)
* Jay White (8 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Toru Yano (6 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)
* Taichi (6 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Thursday, August 8 featuring the following B Block matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii v. Shingo Takagi
* Juice Robinson v. Jay White
* Hirooki Goto v. Jon Moxley
* Jeff Cobb v. Tetsuya Naito
* Toru Yano v. Taichi