The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita

- BUSHI pinned Narita following MX

* Chase Owens, Jay White and Yujiro Takahashi def. Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare

- Owens pinned Henare following a Package Piledriver

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto def. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino

- YISHI-HASHI submitted Umino with the Butterfly Lock

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Toru Yano, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

- Kanemaru pinned Uemura following a rollup

A Block Matches

* Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL

* Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Will Ospreay def. KENTA

* Bad Luck Fale def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* SANADA def. Lance Archer

Standings



A Block



* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (12 pts)

* SANADA (8 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (8 pts)

* Will Ospreay (6 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (6 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

B Block



* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (8 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (8 pts)

* Jay White (8 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Toru Yano (6 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)

* Taichi (6 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Thursday, August 8 featuring the following B Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii v. Shingo Takagi

* Juice Robinson v. Jay White

* Hirooki Goto v. Jon Moxley

* Jeff Cobb v. Tetsuya Naito

* Toru Yano v. Taichi