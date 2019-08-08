The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Shingo Takagi defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay and Toa Henare

- YOSHI-HASHI pinned Henare following a Kumagoroshi

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Lance Archer def. KENTA, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

- Suzuki pinned Connors following a Gotch Piledriver

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA

- Owens pinned BUSHI following a Package Piledriver

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino def. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

- Umino pinned Tsuji following a Fisherman Suplex

B Block Matches



* Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White def. Juice Robinson

* Hirooki Goto def. Jon Moxley

* Tetsuya Naito def. Jeff Cobb

* Toru Yano def. Taichi

Standings



A Block



* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (12 pts)

* SANADA (8 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (8 pts)

* Will Ospreay (6 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (6 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

B Block



* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (10 pts)

* Jay White (10 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (10 pts)

* Toru Yano (8 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)

* Taichi (6 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Saturday, August 10 featuring the following A Block matches:

* Kazuchika Okada v. Kota Ibushi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Will Ospreay

* KENTA v. Zack Sabre Jr.

* SANADA v. Bad Luck Fale

* EVIL v. Lance Archer

