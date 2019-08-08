The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Shingo Takagi defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay and Toa Henare
- YOSHI-HASHI pinned Henare following a Kumagoroshi
* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Lance Archer def. KENTA, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks
- Suzuki pinned Connors following a Gotch Piledriver
* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA
- Owens pinned BUSHI following a Package Piledriver
* Ren Narita and Shota Umino def. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji
- Umino pinned Tsuji following a Fisherman Suplex
B Block Matches
* Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jay White def. Juice Robinson
* Hirooki Goto def. Jon Moxley
* Tetsuya Naito def. Jeff Cobb
* Toru Yano def. Taichi
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (12 pts)
* SANADA (8 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (8 pts)
* Will Ospreay (6 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (6 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (10 pts)
* Jay White (10 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (10 pts)
* Toru Yano (8 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)
* Taichi (6 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Saturday, August 10 featuring the following A Block matches:
* Kazuchika Okada v. Kota Ibushi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Will Ospreay
* KENTA v. Zack Sabre Jr.
* SANADA v. Bad Luck Fale
* EVIL v. Lance Archer