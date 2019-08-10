The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada. With that win, Ibushi is the A Block winner and will head to the finals on Monday.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jon Moxley and Shota Umino defeated Juice Robinson and Ren Narita

* Jeff Cobb and Toa Henare defeated Toru Yano and Tomoaki Honma

* Minoru Suzuki and Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito defeated Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

A Block Matches

* Lance Archer defeated EVIL

* Bad Luck Fale defeated SANADA

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated KENTA

* Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada

Standings

A Block

* Kota Ibushi (14 pts - Winner)

* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)

* SANADA (8 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (8 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (8 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (8 pts)

* Will Ospreay (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (6 pts)

B Block

* Hirooki Goto (10 pts - has tiebreaker over White, Moxley)

* Jon Moxley (10 pts - has tiebreaker over Naito)

* Tetsuya Naito (10 pts - has tiebreaker over Goto)

* Jay White (10 pts - has tiebreaker over Moxley)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)

* Toru Yano (8 pts)

* Taichi (6 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)

The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following B Block matches:

* Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

* Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White