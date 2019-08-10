The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada. With that win, Ibushi is the A Block winner and will head to the finals on Monday.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Jon Moxley and Shota Umino defeated Juice Robinson and Ren Narita
* Jeff Cobb and Toa Henare defeated Toru Yano and Tomoaki Honma
* Minoru Suzuki and Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI
* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito defeated Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens
A Block Matches
* Lance Archer defeated EVIL
* Bad Luck Fale defeated SANADA
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated KENTA
* Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada
Standings
A Block
* Kota Ibushi (14 pts - Winner)
* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)
* SANADA (8 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (8 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (8 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (8 pts)
* Will Ospreay (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (6 pts)
B Block
* Hirooki Goto (10 pts - has tiebreaker over White, Moxley)
* Jon Moxley (10 pts - has tiebreaker over Naito)
* Tetsuya Naito (10 pts - has tiebreaker over Goto)
* Jay White (10 pts - has tiebreaker over Moxley)
* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)
* Toru Yano (8 pts)
* Taichi (6 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (6 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (6 pts)
The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following B Block matches:
* Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi
* Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley
* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White