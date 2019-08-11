The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito to win B Block. White will now face Kota Ibushi in the finals on Monday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The winner of that match has typically received a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in January at Wrestle Kingdom.
Below are the full results:
B Block Matches
* Jeff Cobb defeated Toru Yano
* Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Juice Robinson defeated Jon Moxley
* Shingo Takagi defeated Hirooki Goto
* Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito
Standings
A Block
* Kota Ibushi (14 pts - Winner)
* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)
* SANADA (8 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (8 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (8 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (8 pts)
* Will Ospreay (8 pts)
* Lance Archer (6 pts)
B Block
* Jay White (12 pts - Winner)
* Hirooki Goto (10 pts)
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (10 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)
* Toru Yano (8 pts)
* Taichi (8 pts)
* Juice Robinson (8 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (8 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (8 pts)