The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito to win B Block. White will now face Kota Ibushi in the finals on Monday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The winner of that match has typically received a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in January at Wrestle Kingdom.

Below are the full results:

B Block Matches

* Jeff Cobb defeated Toru Yano

* Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Juice Robinson defeated Jon Moxley

* Shingo Takagi defeated Hirooki Goto

* Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito

Standings

A Block

* Kota Ibushi (14 pts - Winner)

* Kazuchika Okada (14 pts)

* SANADA (8 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (8 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (8 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (8 pts)

* Will Ospreay (8 pts)

* Lance Archer (6 pts)

B Block

* Jay White (12 pts - Winner)

* Hirooki Goto (10 pts)

* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (10 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8 pts)

* Toru Yano (8 pts)

* Taichi (8 pts)

* Juice Robinson (8 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (8 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (8 pts)