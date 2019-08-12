This year's G1 Climax tournament finished up earlier today with Kota Ibushi defeating Jay White in the finals to win this year's tournament. Next January, there are two Wrestle Kingdom events, so we'll see how things line up for Ibushi's future title opportunity, typically it's against the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, who is currently Kazuchika Okada.

The other big news from today's show is KENTA became the latest member of Bullet Club. KENTA turned on his tag partners YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii, and then ended up attacking Katsuyori Shibata after he tried to make the save.

Below are the full results:

* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors defeated Yota Tsuji and Ren Narita

* Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Jeff Cobb defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, and Lance Archer

* Sho, Yoh, and Will Ospreay defeated Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Toa Henare and Juice Robinson defeated Shota Umino and Jon Moxley

* Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Taguchi Japan

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale defeated KENTA, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada

* Kota Ibushi defeated Jay White (G1 Climax Finals)