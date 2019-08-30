NJPW Royal Quest will take place tomorrow Copper Box Arena in London, England. Join us for live coverage beginning at 12:30 pm ET. The show will stream on FITE.
Tomorrow's card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki. Also, Zack Sabre Jr. defends the British Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Below is the full lineup for the event.
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Winners of RPW's Road to Royal Quest tournament
SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White and Chase Owens
Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Hikuleo
Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO
Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori