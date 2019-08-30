NJPW Royal Quest will take place tomorrow Copper Box Arena in London, England. Join us for live coverage beginning at 12:30 pm ET. The show will stream on FITE.

Tomorrow's card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki. Also, Zack Sabre Jr. defends the British Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Below is the full lineup for the event.

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Winners of RPW's Road to Royal Quest tournament

SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White and Chase Owens

Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Hikuleo

Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO

Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori