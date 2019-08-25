NJPW's Super J-Cup ended tonight with El Phantasmo defeating Dragon Lee to become the 2019 Super J-Cup winner. The event took place tonight in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches:
* Alex Coughlin defeated Shoto Unimo
* Johnathan Gresham defeated Clark Connors
* Soberano Jr. defeated Ren Narita
* Juice Robinson defeated Karl Fredericks
* TJP, Amazin Red, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH, and Rocky Romero
* Taiji Ishimori and Jay White defeated BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito
Super J-Cup Semi Finals:
* Dragon Lee defeated Caristico
* El Phantasmo defeated Will Ospreay
Super J-Cup Final:
* El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee