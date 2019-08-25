NJPW's Super J-Cup ended tonight with El Phantasmo defeating Dragon Lee to become the 2019 Super J-Cup winner. The event took place tonight in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches:

* Alex Coughlin defeated Shoto Unimo

* Johnathan Gresham defeated Clark Connors

* Soberano Jr. defeated Ren Narita

* Juice Robinson defeated Karl Fredericks

* TJP, Amazin Red, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH, and Rocky Romero

* Taiji Ishimori and Jay White defeated BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

Super J-Cup Semi Finals:

* Dragon Lee defeated Caristico

* El Phantasmo defeated Will Ospreay

Super J-Cup Final:

* El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee