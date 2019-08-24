Tonight the Super J-Cup quarter-finals took place at the San Francisco State University Student Life Event Center in California. In the main event, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeated Sho.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Coughlin

* Robbie Eagles defeated Clark Connors

* BUSHI defeated Shota Umino

* Taiji Ishimori and Gedo defeated Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita

* Amazing Red and Jushin Liger defeated Rocky Romero and YOH

Second-Round Matches

* Caristico defeated Soberano Jr.

* El Phantasmo defeated TJP

* Dragon Lee defeated Rysusuke Taguchi

* Will Ospreay defeated SHO

Will Ospreay beats SHO in a great match. #SJCup pic.twitter.com/G4VlZKLCio — GG (@roheblius) August 25, 2019

The semi-finals and finals will be taking place tomorrow at the Walter Pyramid. The set up for the semi-finals is the following:

* Dragon Lee vs Caristico

* Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

