The first night of Jushin Thunder Liger's Super J-Cup has come and gone. In the main event, Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red to advance to the next round.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Jushin Thunder Liger and Karl Fredericks def. Ren Narita and Shota Umino

First-Round Matches



* Will Ospreay def. Amazing Red

* SHO def. Taiji Ishimori

* Dragon Lee def. YOH

* El Phantasmo def. Robbie Eagles

* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jonathan Gresham

* Caristico def. BUSHI

* TJP def. Clark Connors

* Soberano Jr. def. Rocky Romero

The quarter-finals will be taking place on Saturday, August 24 inside the San Francisco State University Student Life Event Center in California, while the semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday inside the Walter Pyramid. The following matches are set to be featured on Saturday:

* Will Ospreay def. SHO

* TJP v. El Phantasmo

* Rysusuke Taguchi v. Dragon Lee

* Caristico v. Soberano Jr.