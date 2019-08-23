The first night of Jushin Thunder Liger's Super J-Cup has come and gone. In the main event, Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red to advance to the next round.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Jushin Thunder Liger and Karl Fredericks def. Ren Narita and Shota Umino
First-Round Matches
* Will Ospreay def. Amazing Red
* SHO def. Taiji Ishimori
* Dragon Lee def. YOH
* El Phantasmo def. Robbie Eagles
* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jonathan Gresham
* Caristico def. BUSHI
* TJP def. Clark Connors
* Soberano Jr. def. Rocky Romero
The quarter-finals will be taking place on Saturday, August 24 inside the San Francisco State University Student Life Event Center in California, while the semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday inside the Walter Pyramid. The following matches are set to be featured on Saturday:
* Will Ospreay def. SHO
* TJP v. El Phantasmo
* Rysusuke Taguchi v. Dragon Lee
* Caristico v. Soberano Jr.