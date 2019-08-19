- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most savage moments from Sasha Banks.

- WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream turns 24 years old today while former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia turns 53 and former NXT announcer Percy Watson turns 38.

- No Way Jose took to Twitter today and called out WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a title match at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.

Jose wrote, "I know you hear me! @ShinsukeN are you a fighting champion?! Prove it! Sept 15th, #ClashOfChampions Let's gooooooo!"

Below is the full tweet, which was re-tweeted by WWE: