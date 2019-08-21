- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

- The following matches have been announced for the WWE live event on Friday, August 23 from the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia:

* Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

* Matt Hardy vs. Andrade

* Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair

* Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw a new heel alliance form between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura as they took out The Miz during a MizTV segment.

Miz took to Twitter today and issued a warning for next week's SmackDown. He wrote, "How fitting is it that the Intercontinental Championship FINALLY comes out of hiding on #MizTV. I guess @ShinsukeN knows where to go to make that title relevant! See ya next week."

On a related note, No Way Jose commented on the attack and offered to help Miz. Jose recently challenged Nakamura to a title match.

Jose wrote, "What @SamiZayn and @ShinsukeN did to @mikethemiz was trash. Hey Miz, I got your back! @WWE"

You can see their tweets below: