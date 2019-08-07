Following a win over Ashton Smith, Noam Dar announced on this week's WWE NXT UK episode that he will be in action at the upcoming "Takeover: Cardiff" event. WWE has not announced Dar's opponent as of this writing.

It looks like Dar may face Travis Banks at Takeover, but that has not been confirmed. The storyline is that Banks has said NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint is denying that Dar has such an iron-clad contract, which he has been bragging on, saying he has a guaranteed spot on the Takeover card. In the video above, Dar addresses those comments he made about his contract. He walked off before answering a question on Banks.

"Like I said when I put myself up for a transfer," Dar said. "I had to go to the brand that was going to look after Super Nova 11 to the high standard that I deserve, and that's NXT UK. What I showed out there was just one small part of my contractual... desires being fulfilled. There are guarantees in place that look after me no matter what and when you treat me like a star, you get star performances, and every other brand in WWE is going to learn Super Nova 11's a star player in the entire WWE Universe. Thank you, bye-bye."

The second NXT UK Takeover special will be held on Saturday, August 31 from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET, just a few hours before the AEW All Out pay-per-view. The event is sold out.

Below is the updated confirmed "Takeover: Cardiff" card:

WWE UK Title Match

Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake (c)

Noam Dar vs. TBA