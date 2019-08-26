Earlier this month, NWA President Billy Corgan announced the promotion would begin producing its own TV series out of Atlanta, Georgia. The first tapings will be on September 30 and October 1.

Names expected to be at the first tapings: NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Kamille, NWA National Champion James Storm, NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay, Eli Drake, and other former NWA World Champions.

The studio wrestling show will be taped at GPB Studios in Atlanta.

VIP packages go on sale on September 3 at 9 am ET, which will give early seating to fans on both days, exclusive merchandise, and meet & greets. These are limited to 100 fans. General admission tickets will go on sale the same day at 12 pm ET, but do not include merchandise or meet & greets.