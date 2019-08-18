- Above, Carmella, R-Truth, and Drake Maverick (with Xavier Woods looking on) played a game of Wheel of Fortune. This was record before WWE SummerSlam, so R-Truth was still champion at the time.

- WWENetworkNews.com reported 20 episodes of WCW Saturday Night are headed to the WWE Network on Monday in the "In-Ring" section. The episodes run from January 1993 until May 1993, you can check out the full description of each episode here.

- Johnny Gargano posted a photo of himself and Candice LeRae (both looking in fantastic shape) on a surprise birthday weekend family cruise. Gargano lost to NXT Champion Adam Cole at last weekend's NXT TakeOver: Toronto II in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. LeRae also fell short in her match against Io Shirai at TakeOver.